4,450 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.