$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $47.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $52.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $198.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $209.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

