4,900 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

TEX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

