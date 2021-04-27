5,847 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

