6 Meridian Acquires New Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

