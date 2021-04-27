6 Meridian Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.01 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

