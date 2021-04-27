6 Meridian Makes New $883,000 Investment in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 177,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.