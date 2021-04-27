6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

