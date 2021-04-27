6 Meridian Sells 7,477 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

