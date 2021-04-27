6 Meridian Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

