600 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.