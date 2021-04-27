$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce $62.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,328. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

