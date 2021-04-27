$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

