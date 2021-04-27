$68.57 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce sales of $68.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.92 million to $281.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $290.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

