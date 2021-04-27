73,775 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,415,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,690,000 after buying an additional 356,217 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.3% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 314,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

