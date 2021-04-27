$81.10 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $81.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.