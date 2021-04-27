8,417 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.