$929.33 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $929.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $874.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

