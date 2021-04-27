$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,653. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.19.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

