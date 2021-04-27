$96.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce sales of $96.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several research firms have commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

