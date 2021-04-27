Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

Shares of ARL traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.94 ($28.16). 243,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

