AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

