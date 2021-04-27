ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 32 price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

