Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,300. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

