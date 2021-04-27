Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

