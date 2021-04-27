Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $26.06. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1,047 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

