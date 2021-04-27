Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.24 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 142.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

