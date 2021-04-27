ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.46 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.