Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 84,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ConocoPhillips worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

