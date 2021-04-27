Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $13.49 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

ANET traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $321.37. 6,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,615. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.