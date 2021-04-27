Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,407. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

