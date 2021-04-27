Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

NYSE FICO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $544.73. 764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,960. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $302.99 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

