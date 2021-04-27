Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 26,600 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 90,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,232. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

