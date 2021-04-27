Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,026. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

