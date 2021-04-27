Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich Sells 2,604 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEO stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

