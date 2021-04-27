Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

LIN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $289.61. 23,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

