Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Shares of ADUS stock remained flat at $$107.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

