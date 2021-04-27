adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €265.30 ($312.12) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €277.06 and a 200 day moving average of €280.93.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

