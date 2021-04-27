Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,450 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,450 ($32.01).

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,156 ($41.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,133. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,069.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,949.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.