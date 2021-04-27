Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.06 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.