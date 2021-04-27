AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,996,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 5,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,266. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

