Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.