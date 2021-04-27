Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

AJRD traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. 1,913,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,334. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

