Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

