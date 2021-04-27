AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 345,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,295. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

