Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $289.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

