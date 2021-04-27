Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $42,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

