Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 103,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.