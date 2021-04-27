Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

