Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden Sells 33,796 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

